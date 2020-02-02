Brian P. Colan Sells 1,108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average is $387.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $287.79 and a 1 year high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

