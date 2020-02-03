Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 59,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,217. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

