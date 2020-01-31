Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDGE. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,901. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $228,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.