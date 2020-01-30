Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

BRDCY stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

