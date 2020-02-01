Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.57

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 76548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRDCY. Citigroup downgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

