Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

BWB stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

