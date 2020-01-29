Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgford Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

BRID opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

