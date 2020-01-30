Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,917. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

