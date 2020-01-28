Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $882.54 Million

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $882.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $894.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.06 million. Brinker International posted sales of $790.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 1,967,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,856. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. 6 Meridian increased its position in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

