Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Brinker International has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brinker International to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

EAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. 458,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

