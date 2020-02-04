Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

