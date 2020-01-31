Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives $61.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after buying an additional 1,520,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after buying an additional 1,229,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

