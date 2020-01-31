British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,357.50 ($44.17). 2,431,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,339.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,024.26. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

