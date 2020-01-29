BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Shares Up 5%

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 90 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

