Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

BVIC traded up GBX 49.50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 925.50 ($12.17). The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 895 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 927.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders acquired a total of 56 shares of company stock worth $52,486 over the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Read More: Growth Stocks