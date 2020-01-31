Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 301,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 256,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $22.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

