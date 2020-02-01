Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.03-5.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,063. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

