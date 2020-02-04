Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $117.81, but opened at $119.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares last traded at $116.93, with a volume of 562,330 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

