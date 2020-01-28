BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BroadVision stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,410. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. BroadVision has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

In other BroadVision news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 144,689 shares of BroadVision stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $415,257.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 169,065 shares of company stock worth $475,667. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

