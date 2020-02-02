Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce sales of $22.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.53 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $17.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $74.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.49 billion to $76.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.87 billion to $103.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.59. 18,158,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

