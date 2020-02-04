Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE AMH opened at $27.65 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Creative Planning increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

