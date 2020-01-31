Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $381.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $388.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $497.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 871,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

