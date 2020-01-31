Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $101.73. 280,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $106.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

