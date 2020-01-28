Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Belden reported sales of $655.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $49.99. 247,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,443. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $64.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

