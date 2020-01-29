Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $33.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.46 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $128.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $130.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.37 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,158. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

