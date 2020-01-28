Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $4.92 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $21.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $23.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of EC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 897,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,023. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.66. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

