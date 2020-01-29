Brokerages Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 99,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

