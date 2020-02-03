Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.01. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

THFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $42.37. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

