Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $36.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.24 billion and the highest is $37.33 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $38.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $144.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.07 billion to $145.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.96 billion to $142.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

F stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,781,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,872,730. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 759.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 375,965 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,983,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 177,915 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,813,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

