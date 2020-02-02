February 2, 2020
Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.07 million to $55.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $206.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.14 million to $207.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.81 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

GH stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. 1,137,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,281. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Guardant Health by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

