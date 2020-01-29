Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 27,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nielsen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 694,582 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

