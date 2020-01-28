Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com