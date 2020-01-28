January 28, 2020
Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

John Highviewby John Highview

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $2.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Credit Suisse Group Raises Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $275.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *