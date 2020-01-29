Brokerages Anticipate Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.49 on Friday. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

