January 28, 2020
Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.56). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 1,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $18.00

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives $1.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *