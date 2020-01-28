Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.56). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 1,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

