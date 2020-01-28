Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.80. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

DRI opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com