January 29, 2020
Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.36). Translate Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%.

TBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $483.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 63,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 680,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

