Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.23. 990,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,083 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

