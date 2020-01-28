Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

