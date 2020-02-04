February 4, 2020
Latest News

Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.19 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.16.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Up 3.8%

Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *