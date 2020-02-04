Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.19 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

