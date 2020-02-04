Brokerages Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com