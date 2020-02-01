Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com