Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.77. The stock had a trading volume of 909,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,268. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $137.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

