Brokerages Expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Auryn Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Shares of AUG stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

