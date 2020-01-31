Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,329. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 103.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avaya by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avaya by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avaya by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com