Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $451.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $454.50 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $435.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

BOKF traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BOK Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BOK Financial by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

