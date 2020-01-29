Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.74 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 880,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

