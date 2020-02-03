Brokerages Expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 2,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.58. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

