Brokerages Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). CryoPort also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 411,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CryoPort by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CryoPort by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135,471 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

