Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $6.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $180.76.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

