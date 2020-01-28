Brokerages Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.13. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Raymond James began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 1,271,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,863. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $26,823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com